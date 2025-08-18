Team Spirit crowned BLAST Bounty Fall 2025 champions

HQ

Yet another big Counter-Strike 2 tournament has come to a close. Over the past weekend, we saw the BLAST Bounty Fall 2025 event wrap-up, and with that being the case, we now have a victor to report on.

After a dominant tournament where it didn't drop a single map, Team Spirit came out on top after defeating The MongolZ in the grand final. This result has seen the team heading home with almost $290,000 in prize money and has set them up as the team to beat (ahead of Team Vitality who has dropped the ball in back-to-back tournaments now) heading into the Esports World Cup this week.

With this result, Team Spirit continues a 2025 campaign that also saw the team crowned BLAST Bounty Spring champion, PGL Astana victor, IEM Cologne winner, and even saw the team win the final event of the 2024 season when it lifted the trophy for the Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024.