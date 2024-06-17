Team Spirit crowned as BLAST Premier: Spring Final victors

HQ

Competitive Counter-Strike has concluded its return to the UK. The BLAST Premier: Spring Final came to a close yesterday when Team Spirit faced off against Natus Vincere for a spot in the BLAST Premier: World Final at the end of the year and for the lion's share of the total $425,000 prize pool.

The finale ended up being a close but ultimately convincing win by Team Spirit who knocked off NAVI in a 3-1 fashion to be crowned champions. This means that Team Spirit is heading home with $200,000 in prize money, as well as netting the coveted spot at the World Final in December where it will definitely see NAVI in attendance once again, as the Ukrainian team landed a spot at said tournament for winning the PGL Major Copenhagen in March.

As for what's next for Team Spirit, the team will be competing at the Esports World Cup, before turning its attention to the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups in late July.