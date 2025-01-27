Team Spirit are the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 champions

HQ

The first major Counter-Strike 2 tournament of 2025 is now in the books. Following a gripping weekend of action, the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 event is now behind us, and with that being the case, we have a victor to report on.

Yesterday's grand final saw Eternal Fire and Team Spirit battling it out, and after a four-map series the latter team came out on top, after winning three consecutive maps following losing the first in the series. This result has cemented Team Spirit as the tournament's champion, seeing the team heading home with not just the trophy but also almost $290,000 in prize money.

There are no breaks for Team Spirit either, as the squad will be heading to Poland this week to compete in the IEM Katowice tournament that kicks off on January 29.