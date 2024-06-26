Team Liquid parts ways with another Counter-Strike player

HQ

Team Liquid decided to tap a bunch of the top players and stars in the Counter-Strike 2 scene to construct a bit of a superteam. However, this has been anything but plain sailing and over the past few weeks we've seen this team steadily fall to pieces.

Following the departure of Casper "cadiaN" Møller last week, now Wilton "zews" Prado is also leaving the team, putting Team Liquid in a precarious position where it is in dire need of a fifth active player.

Speaking about the decision to release Zews, Team Liquid adds, "We would like to thank @zews for his time with us and his passion for the project. We will be parting ways but we want to thank him for his efforts and his drive to push each player to be their best."

It's unclear who the team is tapping as a replacement fifth member as of right now.