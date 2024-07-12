Team Liquid has a new Counter-Strike 2 coach

HQ

Team Liquid has had a few growing pains as of late with its Counter-Strike 2 team, with various members departing the organisation, some new signings, player acquisitions, and more. Effectively, Team Liquid doesn't currently have enough players to field an active line-up, but it does at least now have a coach to build around.

Team Liquid has signed the ex-Apeks coach Torbjørn "mithR" Nyborg, who following three years with that team is now moving onto a new challenge, a challenge that will require a fair bit of work to ensure the team is ready for its appearance at the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups in two weeks.

Speaking about the signing, Team Liquid has stated: "We're excited to have Torbjørn join with his track record of developing IGLs & processes and bringing a thoughtful, analytical approach to coaching. His experience gives him the toolkit we're looking for to move forward in 2024."

