Team Liquid announces EliGE return for its Counter-Strike 2 team

It turns out, both Team Liquid and FaZe Clan have done a bit of a swap deal, and for two of their own veterans for that matter.

After spending 2025 with FaZe Clan, Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski is leaving the team and returning to Team Liquid, an organisation who he spent almost a decade with back in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive era. This is being enabled because Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken is leaving Team Liquid and returning to FaZe Clan, a team he also spent several years with in the CS:GO era.

Speaking about returning to Team Liquid, EliGE explains: "New home for me, but familiar at the same time :)

"Super happy to be with the new squad @TeamLiquidCS and even with limited time, I have so much confidence in this squad and really excited to show our stuff!"

Team Liquid and FaZe Clan won't be clashing until at least mid-October when both are expected to attend the CS Asia Championships 2025. In the immediate future, Team Liquid will play in the Birch Cup while FaZe Clan instead features in the ESL Pro League: Season 22.