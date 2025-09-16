Team Falcons crowned champion at The International 2025

HQ

Back in the summer, when the Esports World Cup was underway, home organisation Team Falcons stumbled at the final hurdle in the Dota 2 tournament, ultimately losing in the grand final against Team Spirit. This fumbled opportunity led to questions about whether the team had what it took to get over the line and lift a major trophy again, something they have already silenced any doubters about.

We say this because Team Falcons were crowned champions at The International 2025 over the weekend. The team managed to defeat Xtreme Gaming in the grand finale, where they lifted the trophy and claimed almost half of the whopping $2.73 million prize pool for their own.

The question now shifts to whether Team Falcons has what it takes to defend its world championship title...