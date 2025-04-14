Team Falcons are the PGL Bucharest 2025 champions

HQ

Another PGL tournament has come to a close already this year. Following around a week of action, PGL Bucharest 2025 has wrapped up, with this being an event that saw the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world in attendance and fighting for a share of a $625,000 prize pool. Now that this event is over, we have a victor to talk about.

For this event, the Saudi Arabian Team Falcons came out on top, after defeating G2 Esports in the grand finale yesterday in a dominant 3-0 fashion. Despite proving to be a tough opponent in the playoffs phase, Team Falcons wasn't an indomitable force all the way through the event, as the organisation wrapped the group stage in sixth, narrowly avoiding elimination with a 3-2 record (2-3 would have led to being knocked out).

With this result in mind, Team Falcons will be heading home with $200,000 in prize money and setting themselves up as a team to watch in IEM Melbourne, which takes place next week.