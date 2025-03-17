Team Falcons are the Overwatch Champions Series Asia Stage 1 champions

HQ

It's almost time for the first international tournament of the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series to take place, as the Champions Clash event will happen in mid-April. As for why it's taking so long to get the action underway, we're still waiting for the fourth and final regional tournament to wrap up, as the China Stage 1 has not finished its regular season activities yet. However, over the weekend the Asia Stage 1 action did finally conclude.

Following the EMEA and North American action reaching its conclusion last week, now we can report that Team Falcons has come out on top in Asia. The Saudi-backed team defeated Crazy Raccoon in the grand finale, securing a bit of prize money but also the premier regional spot in the Champions Clash, a tournament that Crazy Raccoon has also qualified for.

This means that six of the eight attending teams are now locked in for the Champions Clash, with a couple of opening match-ups even affirmed too. They are the following:



Team Falcons vs. Al Qadsiah



Crazy Raccoon vs. Spacestation Gaming



The victor of the Chinese regional stage will face Virtus.pro and the second-placing Chinese team will be tasked with taking on NTMR. We'll know who these teams are in early April.