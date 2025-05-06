Team Falcons are the Apex Legends Global Series Open victors

HQ

This season's Apex Legends Global Series kicked off in more unorthodox fashion as it started with an Open tournament where loads of unique teams and organisations had the opportunity to compete for a portion of a mega prize pool and also for direct slots to the Midseason Playoffs tournament. This has been and concluded and now we have a winner to spotlight.

Team Falcons proved to be the one to beat and came out on top, securing the trophy, the Midseason slot, and $300,000 of the $1 million prize pool too. The Falcons beat out Alliance, Al Qadsiah, 100 Thieves, and Shopfiy Rebellion to secure this result, but these other top five teams also punched their ticket to the Midseason Playoffs, meaning a handful of organisations are already locked in for the event.

As per who was dubbed the MVP for the tournament, this went to the Falcons' Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

Now, Team Falcons will continue to battle it out in the ALGS: Split 1 Pro League in the Americas.