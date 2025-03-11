Team Envy overhauls its Apex Legends roster after recently dropping most of its former squad

HQ

One of the first esports that Team Envy returned to after regaining its independence from OpTic Gaming was Apex Legends. The organisation quickly acquired the Loan Sharks team and saw them competing in North American Apex action, albeit to a limited effect. This has already led to some changes, as Team Envy has decided to release a few of its players and instead bring on some fresh blood.

Team Envy has decided to let go of Logan "Knoqd" Layou and Saul "YanYa" Ocampo Plascencia, and in their place bring on the talents of Nicholas "Sikezz" Odom and Nelson "zap" Bangs, with coach Payton "Talmadge" Koski backing them up.

This will be the team that Team Envy fields in the fifth year of the Apex Legends Global Series, which will kick off for the squad in May when the 2025 Open tournament is hosted.