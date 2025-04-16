English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

Team Envy is looking to return to Counter-Strike esports

CEO Hastr0 has said they are currently "exploring all opportunities".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ever since Mike "Hastr0" Rufail reacquired the Team Envy brand from OpTic Gaming, he has been working to see the organisation return to various esports scene. This has included Valorant, Marvel Rivals, Smash, and soon Counter-Strike too.

We say this as Hastr0 has taken to X to state firmly that Team Envy is exploring options of how to return to Valve's massively popular tactical shooter, going as far as to note that they intend to jump at the opportunity as soon as the chance arrives.

"We have to get @Envy back into Counter-Strike. We have begun to explore all opportunities and will jump on the right one when we find it. @DerangedNative and I are both excited to support a team."

Who do you think Team Envy should sign as part of its grand return to CS esports?

Counter-Strike 2
Photo: Team EnVy

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content