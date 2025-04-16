Team Envy is looking to return to Counter-Strike esports

HQ

Ever since Mike "Hastr0" Rufail reacquired the Team Envy brand from OpTic Gaming, he has been working to see the organisation return to various esports scene. This has included Valorant, Marvel Rivals, Smash, and soon Counter-Strike too.

We say this as Hastr0 has taken to X to state firmly that Team Envy is exploring options of how to return to Valve's massively popular tactical shooter, going as far as to note that they intend to jump at the opportunity as soon as the chance arrives.

"We have to get @Envy back into Counter-Strike. We have begun to explore all opportunities and will jump on the right one when we find it. @DerangedNative and I are both excited to support a team."

Who do you think Team Envy should sign as part of its grand return to CS esports?