Team Endpoint is putting its Counter-Strike 2 division on hold

The British-based Team Endpoint has decided to put its foray into competitive Counter-Strike 2 on hold and to exit the scene as it makes a decision on if there is a permanent place for it in the professional division.

This has been affirmed in a lengthy statement where Endpoint notes that two of the primary reasons for the decision come from the challenging structure of competitive CS2 and how it holds back progression and also the UK esports world, which simply lacks funding and support.

Endpoint states: "The VRS system means that when starting from a low ranking, the struggle to improve that ranking is compounded by the fact that any VRS eligible events are invite only, based on the very VRS rank you are trying to improve. This in turn creates a much smaller and internal eco-system. Combining this with a lack of funding and brands willing to get involved in the UK esports scene, ultimately means that the costs incurred compared to revenue (or potential of) just becomes too great a risk to the wider company."

With this decision in mind, Endpoint's CS2 squad are all being released, meaning Kia "Surreal" Man, Max "MiGHTYMAX" Heath, Oscar "AZUWU" Bell, Joey "CRUC1AL" Steusel, Jan "cej0t" Dyl, and coach/manager Neil "NeiL_M" Murphy are all out of jobs.

Endpoint signs off by adding: "We are not closing the door on Counter-Strike esports entirely." It claims that it will continue to support UK esports and grassroots talent development and that it is open to signing a new squad in the future if the opportunity is right as "this is a pause not a goodbye."