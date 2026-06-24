Talking dogs, awful haircuts, and memory-eating demons populate DreamWorks' Forgotten Island

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DreamWorks might be busy delivering the highly anticipated animated sequel Shrek 5 right now, but they've also got another film coming out this September, one that looks unlike anything the studio has done before in Forgotten Island. It sees two best friends transported to the titular island as they find themselves flung into a portal on their last night together before college.

The Forgotten Island isn't like your usual islands, as it comes packed with all manner of mythical creatures plucked from Filipino folklore. There are talking dogs, giant friendly squid-looking things, and the main villain of the movie, a demon which steals people's memories.

Considering that the film is all about the two best friends trying to hold onto the memory of each other, this seems like a pretty awful villain to run into. Will Jo and Raissa make it home? We'll find out on the 25th of September, when Forgotten Island releases.