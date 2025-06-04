Take a look at Pokémon Scarlet/Violet running at 60fps on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

We have known for a little while that Pokémon Scarlet/Violet would take advantage of the more powerful Nintendo Switch 2 through an update that will improve performance and visuals. While we have also seen in the past brief snippets of how this patch will improve the gameplay, now Nintendo has shown off some actual live Switch 2 footage, and also noted what we can expect from Ver. 4.0.0.

As per Nintendo's Support page, the update does two core things. Firstly, we can expect "Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality." To add to this is "Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2."

Nintendo hasn't thrown around any numbers, but we know that the target is 60fps for the frame rate, something that Nintendo has shown off via its Nintendo Today app recently. You can see this new and short trailer captured by Serebii.net below.

<social>https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:fhf5k5lbggppbc26y5ir2cli/post/3lqn2qvtcqk25</social>