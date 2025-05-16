Here's what Pokémon Scarlet/Violet looks like on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

While it won't be getting an upgraded version in the same vein as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, or Super Mario Party Jamboree, we are told that Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will be benefiting from the upgraded hardware in the Nintendo Switch 2 to offer a smoother and better looking experience.

On this front, a couple of snapshots of the game have now been shared via the game's Korean website, where we are once again informed that it will support "free updates for Nintendo Switch 2," that will result in gameplay with "smoother movement and sharper graphics."

The website explains that to access the Switch 2 upgrade for the game, users will need to connect their successor system to the Internet to download the free update data, and as for how this will change and impact the game, check out the two Switch 2 gameplay screenshots below.