Apex Legends

Take a look at Apex Legends next map, Broken Moon

It will arrive alongside the new Legend, Catalyst, when the next season, known as Eclipse, launches next week.

We're a week away from Apex Legends next season arriving in-game, with that very season known as Eclipse. With this being the case, as has been the case in seasons prior, EA and Respawn has been sharing various trailers and looks at what this next chapter of the popular battle royale will serve up.

The latest of this bunch comes in the form of a gameplay trailer that gives a first look at the new map joining the fray in Eclipse. We're told that this will be called Broken Moon, and will be a lunar map that features serene locations like the Eternal Gardens and Bionomics, as well as darker, industrial areas, such as the Breaker Wharf and The Perpetual Core. The map will also feature new traversal options in the form of Zip Rails to more easily cross the harsh terrain.

You can take a good look at Broken Moon in action in the gameplay trailer below, which also shows off another look at the next Legend arriving in-game, Catalyst. Apex Legends: Eclipse launches on November 1.

Apex Legends

