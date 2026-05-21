Take a boomer shooter on-the-go with Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom

While there are many popular Warhammer games, one that perhaps debuted as a bit of a surprise was Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, as the project launched, quickly found adoration from the boomer shooter audience, became a hit, and soon led to the greenlight of a dedicated sequel. But this isn't all of the Boltgun that's planned for the future, as during the Skulls Festival, we have just been introduced to Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom.

This is a mobile game that is based on the Warhammer 40,000 universe, which will offer up action in the form of "different chapters of the Boltgun series." It will offer fast-paced and precise gameplay and all for users on Android and iOS devices.

Aside from knowing that Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom will launch sometime in 2026, all we do know is that the game is now open for pre-registration on the Apple App Store and Google Play. There is however a trailer to watch below, while Jussi Tähtinen, CEO and co-founder of developer Nitro Games, explains what to expect in a little extra detail.

"This game is a fantastic match for our skills and experience in bringing shooter brands to mobile. We look forward to introducing the perfected Boltgun experience to a global mobile gamer audience."