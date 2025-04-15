Takashi Yamazaki's next film will be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One

HQ

Despite coming up with one of the coolest plans to defeat Godzilla, it seems that the heroes of Godzilla: Minus One were unsuccessful in taking the king of monsters down for good. As it turns out, a direct sequel is on the way from Toho and director Takashi Yamazaki.

We've known about a new Godzilla film from Yamazaki for some time, and while speculation pointed to it being some form of sequel, perhaps we thought they might let Godzilla rest in the ocean for a while after having a bomb shoved down his throat.

In the report from Bloomberg about Toho's plans for the future of Godzilla, it seems that the company is focused on expanding what has worked in the past. As Godzilla Minus One drew an international audience and acclaim from a small budget, it's easy to see why Toho wants a direct sequel.

As mentioned, the plot leaves itself open to be explored in a sequel as well. We'll have to find out what that black mark on Noriko's neck is at some point.

Are you happy there's a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One coming, or would you rather see a different kind of Godzilla movie?