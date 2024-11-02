A Godzilla Minus One sequel has been announced

HQ

The world's most huggable, oversized lizard rises from the depths once again. Star director Takashi Yamazaki has announced that Godzilla Minus One will get a sequel, with the studio just giving him the green light to start work. Yamazaki will once again handle directing, writing, and even oversee the special effects. Unfortunately, that's all we know for now. But based on what the director has previously hinted, it's very possible that Godzilla will have to face off with another Kaiju in an epic battle.

"If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one. There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now, so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster. I don't know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju vs kaiju with human drama; that challenge is something I would like to explore."

It sounds thrilling, and we're, of course, eagerly waiting to see and hear more about this new Godzilla film. What are you hoping to see in the next movie featuring the oversized lizard?