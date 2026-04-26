Sydney Sweeney's role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 was cut due to "creative differences"

HQ

If you are planning to head to cinemas to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 when it makes its arrival at the start of May, you might be interested to hear that the film will no longer feature an appearance from Sydney Sweeney.

The actress was expected to appear in the film after being spotted on-set last year, but clearly this will no longer be the case. In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, it has been revealed that Sweeney's role was axed due to "creative decisions" as it "did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence".

As for what the sequence in question was about, Sweeney was supposed to be appearing as herself in a moment that touched on Emily Blunt's return as Emily, all in a moment occurring at the Dior offices in New York.

The question now is whether Sweeney's recent controversy with her American Eagle "great jeans" campaign and her equally controversial Euphoria: Season 3 scenes that could even be banned in the UK had anything to do with the cutting decision from The Devil Wears Prada 2's filmmakers?