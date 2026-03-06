Sword Art Online universe to be expanded with JRPG Echoes of Aincrad

You may have seen recently that Bandai Namco were teasing the announcement of a new project. This teaser left a lot to be confirmed as it featured very little of substance with the premise of this limited reveal being due to the official full reveal being just days away. To this end, we now know what the game in question is, as Bandai Namco has officially lifted the curtain on another adventure in the world of Sword Art Online.

This is a JRPG called Echoes of Aincrad and it's a project that sees players suit up as a hero and tasked with exploring a fantasy world, completing tasks, gaining new skills, abilities, and gear, and slaying monsters and creatures along the way.

Set in a muddy and gritty medieval-like world, Echoes of Aincrad features anime-like characters that polarise the art direction otherwise. In this land of dangers and hazards, players will come across different bosses and enemies that must be overcome using the combat mechanics in place that offer up real-time action-RPG gameplay that should appease fans looking for a more hands-on and thrilling experience.

While there is a core story and missions to follow, the design of the game enables players to wander off the beaten path and to carve their own place in the wider world. You can pick up side activities and objectives, hunt enemies to increase your power and potential, explore and discover the secrets of the land, or simply follow the core events and chip away at the central story.

For those looking for further comparisons as to what's offered in Echoes of Aincrad, if you have played Code Vein II since it launched at the start of the year, you may notice a few similarities in the visual direction, combat gameplay setup, and even the UI that spotlights core abilities in its bottom right and other core personal attributes across the bottom of the screen. While there are a lot of familiar elements, it should be said that these games are based in separate and completely different wider franchises.

Looking at the release plans for Echoes of Aincrad, the game will be launching on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as July 10, 2026. With it being closer than further away, you can see a bunch of images from the game below.