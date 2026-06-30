Switch puzzler Suika Game will soon be launching on PC

Following originally launching exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, before also coming to mobile devices, it has been revealed that Aladdin X's Suika Game will soon be debuting on PC as well via Steam.

The puzzle game has become one of the biggest hits on the Switch platform, supposedly being downloaded around 7.4 million times, making it a bigger seller than Minecraft or The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, as per Eurogamer. The total sales for the game are said to have eclipsed 13 million.

As for the PC edition of Suika Game, we don't yet know the exact launch date, as no such information is shared. Likewise, some of the features of the existing version of the title is not mentioned either, meaning it's unclear if the multiplayer DLC will be included in this PC edition.

What we do know is that the PC version of Suika Game will include customisation features, controller support, Steam Achievements, and should be accessible to most all players thanks to system requirements that top out at 16 GB of RAM and at least 2 GB of storage space. It's unclear if the game will be Steam Deck supported.

Considering the immense success of Suika Game, will you be snagging a copy and trying it yourself on PC?