Sweetpea has been renewed for a second season

It seems like Sky and Starz are both more than happy with the performance of the dark-comedy/horror series Sweetpea, as following its debut a few months ago, the show has now already been greenlit for a return.

That's right, Sweetpea will be back for a second season with Ella Purnell starring as the serial killer Rhiannon Lewis. We aren't told a date as of yet as to when Sweetpea will be back or likewise when filming will commence, but Purnell is currently busy filming Fallout, so no doubt it'll be a few months before any significant work can begin on the production of the show.

What we do know is a brief plot synopsis of Sweetpea's second season, which adds: "Series 2 will see Rhiannon Lewis return with a vengeance as her killer secret continues to spiral, and she becomes more twisted than ever."

Purnell has also taken to Instagram to post a video talking about the renewal. You can see that below.

<social>https://www.instagram.com/p/DDHtNO9oesm/?hl=en-gb</social>