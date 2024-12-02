Ella Purnell is playing Fallout: New Vegas in preparation for Fallout: Season 2

HQ

Many of us are obviously waiting for the continuation of the Fallout series in the second season, which seems to have been given special treatment by Amazon to be produced as quickly as possible.

Although we won't see it until late 2025 at the earliest (and most likely 2026), it reportedly started filming last month. And actress Ella Purnell is currently preparing for what's to come. In what way, you might ask?

Well, by playing Xbox. Fallout: New Vegas, to be more specific. She writes this about it on Bluesky:

"I've been told to play fallout new vegas. Since I do love some source materials and this may or may not be prep for a certain job I may or may not be on soon."

So that no one can misunderstand what she's talking about, Purnell also added the hashtag #falloutS2 and included two images, which you can see below.

Many people think Fallout: New Vegas is a candidate for being the best game in the series ever, so there are definitely worse sources of inspiration than that. We can't wait to see what Amazon and Bethesda are cooking up.