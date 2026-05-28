Sweden is donating 16 JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

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Ukraine already has F-16s and thus a fairly modern air defence force, but these aircraft first entered service as early as 1974, although they have, of course, been modernised since then. Now, the Swedish government has announced that the country can look forward to significantly more modern aircraft, as 16 JAS 39 Gripen fighters are to be donated to Ukraine.

More specifically, these are the Gripen C/D model, which is slightly older, but there is also a promise to be able to purchase 20 aircraft of the latest version, the Gripen E/F. During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that this is a "game changer for Ukraine's air defense," and Zelenskyy himself added:

"We know that these are excellent fighter jets. The people of Ukraine thank you and all of Sweden."

Expressen reports that the Gripen C/D aircraft will be delivered as early as the beginning of 2027, and the plan is for them to be replaced in the Swedish Air Force by newer Gripen E/F models. In 2030, Ukraine will receive the first aircraft of the newer models, and pilot training is already in full swing.

The JAS 39 Gripen was specifically developed to fight against Russia, which explains why the aircraft has long been at the top of Ukraine's wish list. Now it is only a matter of months before they have the fighter jets in their arsenal.