Survey finds 22% of devs exclusively aiming for current gen

All eyes in the industry right now are turned to the upcoming generation of consoles, with Microsoft set to launch the Xbox Series X at the end of the year, while Sony is preparing the PlayStation 5, and now a new Game Developer Conference (GDC) survey (thanks, VG247) has given an indication on who's working on games for this hardware.

This State of the Industry Survey reveals that 34% of developers are making games for both this generation and the next generation, with 22% saying they're exclusively targeting the former. 39% also aren't sure if their next title would be released exclusively on the Series X or PS5.

In the same survey we also find out that 11% of the current titles from developers are being made for Sony's next console, with 9% aiming for Microsoft's. Also, 23% of developers expect their next game to launch on the PS5, with 17% expecting it to come out on Xbox Series X, while 5% are exclusively aiming for the next generation.

Of course this is just a survey rather than a concrete report on who's working on what, but with both consoles aiming to be released this year, it's not surprising that developers are working on games for the new platforms.

Should developers focus on upcoming hardware?

