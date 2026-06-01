Surface Laptop Ultra is the first laptop to feature Nvidia RTX Spark

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A few days ago, both Microsoft and Nvidia began simultaneously hinting on social media that something "big" related to hardware was in the works. That something has now finally been revealed in the form of the Surface Laptop Ultra. A sleek little device that also becomes the first to feature Nvidia's new ARM-based RTX Spark.

The Surface Laptop Ultra is equipped with a 15-inch mini-LED display with a resolution of 262 pixels per inch and a peak brightness of a whopping 2,000 nits. Something Microsoft itself describes as the brightest Surface display ever. The laptop will also come equipped with a haptic touchpad (finally!).

The RTX Spark is based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture and can be configured with up to 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and 128 GB of unified memory. It's also claimed that the chip is powerful enough to deliver a petaflop of graphics and AI performance, on par with certain laptops equipped with an RTX 5070.

No price has been revealed yet, but given the current market conditions and the performance and build quality that the Surface Laptop Ultra appears to be aiming for, we should probably expect a rather hefty price tag.

However, Microsoft isn't the only one experimenting with the new RTX Spark platform, and several other manufacturers are expected to unveil their own laptops this year featuring Nvidia's new chip under the hood, including ASUS, Dell, HP, and MSI.

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