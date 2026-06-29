Supermassive Games CEO Robert Henrysson is stepping down

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Robert Henrysson, CEO of Supermassive Games since January 2024, has announced in a post on LinkedIn that he is stepping down as the studio's CEO and is also severing his professional ties with Nordisk Games. Henrysson previously led Avalanche Games Group (in both the roles of chairman and interim CEO) and was a key figure in the launch of the Just Cause series. Later, during his time at Supermassive, he had "the honour of guiding the studio through a period of intense change in the industry, expanding its customer base and establishing a culture of consistent quality across all aspects of the game development process." His work has been instrumental in the studio's three titles released under his leadership: Little Nightmares 3, The Casting of Frank Stone, and Directive 8020.

He also has a message for all his colleagues at the studio: "To everyone at Supermassive Games, I'm so grateful for everything I've learnt and experienced with you all. You're the best narrative video game studio in the world - you're brilliant! And I wish you all the best for the future."

Although he has already said he's going to spend the summer on holiday with his family, he promises to remain involved in the world of video games and is open to collaborations. He also mentions that he'll be attending Gamescom.