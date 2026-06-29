Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Directive 8020

Supermassive Games CEO Robert Henrysson is stepping down

Following his time at the helm of Avalanche Games, he took up the post in January 2024, guiding the studio through a difficult period of transition.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
Directive 8020 Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Directive 8020 Deluxe Edition (PS5)

From 38.95 GBP at 17 stores
See price

Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

HQ

Robert Henrysson, CEO of Supermassive Games since January 2024, has announced in a post on LinkedIn that he is stepping down as the studio's CEO and is also severing his professional ties with Nordisk Games. Henrysson previously led Avalanche Games Group (in both the roles of chairman and interim CEO) and was a key figure in the launch of the Just Cause series. Later, during his time at Supermassive, he had "the honour of guiding the studio through a period of intense change in the industry, expanding its customer base and establishing a culture of consistent quality across all aspects of the game development process." His work has been instrumental in the studio's three titles released under his leadership: Little Nightmares 3, The Casting of Frank Stone, and Directive 8020.

He also has a message for all his colleagues at the studio: "To everyone at Supermassive Games, I'm so grateful for everything I've learnt and experienced with you all. You're the best narrative video game studio in the world - you're brilliant! And I wish you all the best for the future."

Although he has already said he's going to spend the summer on holiday with his family, he promises to remain involved in the world of video games and is open to collaborations. He also mentions that he'll be attending Gamescom.

Directive 8020

Related texts

0
Directive 8020Score

Directive 8020
REVIEW. Written by Jonathan Sørensen

Supermassive is pulling out all the stops with Directive 8020, which points the way forward for the questionable The Dark Pictures legacy.



Loading next content