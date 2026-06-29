Supergirl has a worse opening weekend than The Marvels and Morbius in the US

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"Look out" is Supergirl's official tagline, and perhaps it was meant less for the audience, and more for the people standing to lose millions of dollars due to the movie. Following poor to middling reviews and already moderate projections for its opening weekend, Supergirl has failed to drum up much success at its box office debut.

In total, it earned $68 million worldwide, with $38 million coming from the US. That might not sound bad for a blockbuster opening, but Supergirl not only was expecting around $50 million from the US, but it also cost $170 million to make, meaning DC and Warner Bros. need a lot more to push the movie into the green.

Speaking to the New York Post, DCU co-head Peter Safran already seems to have taken the opening as a loss for Supergirl. "While Supergirl didn't meet our box office expectations, it's just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in," he said.

Safran's comments imply that this certainly isn't the end for the DCU, but it is the first roadblock the new superhero universe has met along the way, with Supergirl being the second major release for the new DCU. If you want to see whether it's deserving of the box office opening it received, check out our review here.