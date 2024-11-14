Super Bowl script "leaks" months ahead of NFL season's conclusion

HQ

NFL regular season is still around its midway point, and LIX Super Bowl won't be celebrated until February 9. But American football fans are already debating on a "leaked" script, that would pit Detroit Lions against Kansas City Chiefs.

The past few days, an edit of the result of the game as if it was seen in Google has been making the rounds through social media. It seems it was first shared by @lmJustCJ on Twitter, but later shared (uncredited) by Total Pro Sports, garnering over 2 million views, as spotted by Daily Mail.

According to this guess, Chiefs will maintain a perfect win record of 17-0, and would go on to win the Super Bowl. They are currently the best team in the American Conference (9-0). Lions are currently the best team in the National Conference with only one defeat (8-1).

There are still eight weeks to play, so plenty of time for other teams to make a comeback, including Minnesota Vikings, closing in on Lions in the same group (7-2).

Reactions to the leaked script vary, from those who think this is "lowkey not impossible", to some celebrating such a close result, to others more sceptical and particularly harsh with Chiefs.

"Haha zero percent chance the Chiefs score 54 vs the Lions D", says NFL writer John Frascella. "Chiefs can hardly score 23 points a game, let alone 54 lol", jokes @showtimehcky. We'll be back in a few weeks to see if this was just a joke or the work of a modern Nostradamus...