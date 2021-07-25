English
Super Bomberman R Online

Super Bomberman R Online has exploded its way onto 3 million consoles

As a thank you, Konami is giving 500 Bomber Coins to those who play by July 25.

Former Stadia exclusive Super Bomberman R Online appears to have been quite the success after arriving on other platforms, as Konami has announced it has been download 3 million times.

To celebrate this milestone, Konami is offering 500 Bomber Coins to those who play the game before July 25. Bomber Coins, if you are unaware, enable you to purchase new cosmetics and in-game items. There are even cosmetics that you can purchase that are inspired by popular Konami franchises such as Silent Hill, Gradius, and Castlevania.

You can check out our review of Super Bomberman R Online here.

Super Bomberman R Online

