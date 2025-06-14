Summer Game Fest breaks records with 50 million viewers

HQ

Summer Game Fest 2025 smashed previous records with a jaw-dropping 89% increase in viewership compared to last year - a pretty substantial increase, in other words. We got to see a bunch of great trailers and a few surprise announcements (Resident Evil: Requiem being a major one), and there's absolutely nothing to suggest that Geoff Keighley is thinking about throwing in the towel - especially not when a staggering 50 million people reportedly tuned in to the livestream. Those are some dizzying numbers that speak not only to the popularity of Summer Game Fest, but also to how passionate we gamers really are about our games.

According to Variety, the stream peaked at 3 million concurrent viewers across Twitch and YouTube.

So, in all likelihood, we can look forward to enjoying both Geoff Keighley in general and Summer Game Fest in particular next year as well. What trailers we'll get to see then remains to be seen - but we're definitely looking forward to it.