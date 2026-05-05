Subnautica 2's PC specs have been revealed ahead of Early Access launch

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With the Early Access launch edging ever closer, you might be starting to wonder if your computer will be able to run Subnautica 2? If so, the good news is that you will be able to play the game but if you do want to experience the upcoming sequel in its best possible graphics, you will need a rather powerful and capable machine.

To this end, while the Minimum specs will allow Nvidia GTX 1660 and AMD RX 5500XT users to experience the project at around 1080p and 30FPS, those who have an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti or an AMD RX 7900XTX will be able to enjoy 4K and 60FPS action. The latter option will also require 32GB of memory, 16GB of GPU memory, and also either an Intel i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU, and while that might sound like a lot, this is what you will need to enjoy Ultra++ graphics as Unknown Worlds explains it.

For the full PC specs of Subnautica 2, check out the information below.