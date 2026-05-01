Subnautica 2 will launch into Early Access in mid-May

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Once the controversy surrounding Krafton's handling of developer Unknown Worlds and the Subnautica follow-up began to finally settle, one of the last strange punches that were thrown between the two parties revolved around a proposed release date for Subnautica 2. Krafton stated that the project would be launching in May, and at the time many wondered whether this was actually agreed upon by the developer at all, especially considering everything it had been through in the months prior.

But clearly it was a very achievable goal as now it has been confirmed that Subnautica 2 will arrive in an Early Access state on May 14, with the title debuting for the price of £25.99/€ 29.99.

Regarded as the official sequel to the original game, Subnautica 2 will offer a new alien ocean to explore, expanded survival elements, and four-player cooperative action for the first time ever for the series.

With this release date in mind, a cinematic trailer for Subnautica 2 has also been shared, which you can view in full below. If you're also curious about the exact launch time for the game, this has been shared on a region-by-region basis, as you can see below too.