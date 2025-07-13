Subnautica 2 goes to court: Founders sue Krafton

HQ

The saga of Subnautica 2 continues, and the already sinking ship is now taking on even more water as the previously fired founders take legal action against Krafton - the publisher that acquired the studio (Unknown Worlds) a few years ago.

The conflict stems from former studio head Ted Gill and co-founders/key figures Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire claiming that Subnautica 2 was ready for Early Access. Krafton, however, strongly disagreed and instead chose to delay the release until next year, citing the need for more content and polish. On top of that, Bloomberg revealed that a $250 million bonus - intended for Unknown Worlds employees - might now be lost due to the delay.

Krafton counters this by claiming that the situation isn't as straightforward, arguing that 90% of the bonus would have gone directly to the three former leaders. The company also accuses them of prioritizing "other pursuits," including a film project, and contributing to delays and confusion during development.

But Cleveland and his two comrades aren't staying silent. They maintain that Subnautica 2 was fully ready for Early Access this year and insist the bonus was meant for the entire team. Cleveland has now sued Krafton for breach of contract and vows to "make this right," saying he would never abandon the project or the team behind it. In a public statement, he wrote:

"Suing a multi-billion dollar company in a painful, public and possibly protracted way was certainly not on my bucket list. But this needs to be made right. Subnautica has been my life's work and I would never willingly abandon it or the amazing team that has poured their hearts into it."

Meanwhile, tensions are boiling among fans, with calls for boycotts and even piracy circulating online. Krafton has attempted to downplay the situation in a press release, promising to fairly compensate the remaining developers.