Subnautica 2 fans divided over immortal sea creatures

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Subnautica 2 has barely hit Early Access before players have already found something to complain about. This time, it's about the fish. Or rather, the fact that they don't seem to be able to die.

According to Game Rant, several players have pointed out that even small fish seem to be immune to damage, whether you try to hit them with tools or accidentally run them over with a vehicle. The criticism isn't necessarily that people want to turn Subnautica 2 into some kind of underwater slaughterhouse, but rather that it feels odd when a survival world full of dangerous fauna doesn't react very believably to the player's actions.

At the same time, this is quite in line with Unknown Worlds' long-standing design philosophy, where Subnautica has always been more about exploration, vulnerability, and respect for the ocean than about building an arsenal of weapons and violently clearing out the ecosystem. The question is simply whether that line becomes a bit too obvious when not even the small fish seem to care about being run over by an underwater vehicle.

You can find our review of the game here.

Are you playing Subnautica 2, and is this something that you have noticed too?