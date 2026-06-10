Stupid Never Dies sets a fall 2026 release window in new trailer

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2026 has already seen some big releases, and plenty of new games heading our way. We've got a bit of a quiet summer, but then in the autumn/fall things are really going to kick off again, and we've now got another game joining that period swelling with releases in Stupid Never Dies.

Stupid Never Dies comes from veterans of Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, and Resident Evil, who formed a new studio and created this unique action game. In a world where 98% of the human race has been wiped out, monsters have taken over. Davy, a young zombie infatuated with a girl frozen in cryosleep, will do anything to get her back. Luckily for Davy, there's a mad scientist willing to help him out.

There's also a gargoyle in a shopping cart and a guy willing to modify Davy's body to help him fight his way through hordes of monsters. Davy is a bit of a different zombie, as he can transform into other monsters throughout the game, using their powers for a unique kind of action gameplay.

We only have the release window for Stupid Never Dies, not an exact date, but with fall right around the corner, we imagine we'll pin that date down soon. In the meantime, check out the second trailer below: