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Stuntman: Hollywood

Stuntman: Hollywood revives the classic franchise on PS5

After years of silence, the Stuntman franchise is finally making a return.

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Stuntman: Hollywood has just been unveiled at State of Play, a new chapter in the action-packed series that is now making a comeback on PlayStation 5 after many years of silence.

Just like previous games, the goal is to get behind the wheel as a stunt driver in various major Hollywood productions. We can look forward to several spectacular scenes where famous franchises like Miami Vice, Knight Rider, Death Race, and Fast & Furious will take centre stage.

The developers describe the game as a combination of arcade racing, destruction, and precision, where each track represents a movie scene to be filmed. Players must follow the director's instructions to the letter, perform various manoeuvres, and also manage the time pressure hanging over them.

No release date has been announced yet.

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Stuntman: Hollywood

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