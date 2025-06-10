Stunning adventure Echoes of the End still confirmed for summer arrival

During the Future Games Show recently, developer Myrkur Games popped up to once again present its upcoming action-adventure game Echoes of the End. Yep, just Echoes of the End, as the former working title of Project: Echoes of the End has been simplified to cut the former part.

Originally presented back when E3 was still a reality in 2021, this game has taken longer than expected to turn around as the developers decided to make the jump and switch the previously Unreal Engine 4-created game to Unreal Engine 5, and clearly this has worked in its favour, at least judging from a visual perspective.

The latest trailer for the game shows that fans of Ninja Theory's striking Hellblade series definitely won't want to miss Echoes of the End, as it has a similar Nordic (the developers are Icelandic!) aesthetic matched up with photorealistic graphics. Unlike Hellblade, which is more built around folklore and legend, Echoes of the End does trend more towards fantasy and magic, giving it a slightly Immortals of Aveum feeling too.

As for the story of the game, it revolves around Ryn, a character brought to life by actress Aldís Hamilton, and sees how she uses an ancient ability to be able to manipulate and destroy matter, enabling her to travel around a dangerous Scandinavian-inspired world to unpack a twisting and betrayal-focussed narrative where Ryn finds herself on the run for a murder she did not commit.

Echoes of the End is slated to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and it is still set to launch sometime this summer, even if the firm release date has to be mentioned.