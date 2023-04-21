Street Fighter 6 trailers reveal post-launch characters and World Tour

HQ

Capcom was so eager to show off Street Fighter 6 that we'd seen the entire 18 character roster last September, but many fans noticed that the list was missing four beloved fighters from the leaks. Now we know why.

As expected, all four of them will be added post-launch if you're willing to pay for them or buy the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Street Fighter 6. Rashid will be the first one when he arrives this "summer", and then we're getting A.K.I. this fall before Ed is ready to fight sometime in "winter 2024". Maybe they've saved the best for last in terms of the first year, however, as Akuma will be finished warming up next spring.

Maybe you're kind of annoyed that these four won't be available straight away on June 2, so Capcom has decided to remind us that Street Fighter 6 has an extensive avatar creator and that you'll be able to use this while exploring the World Tour and fight with a new trailer. Hopefully this means you'll be able to create someone that at least looks a bit like your favourite in the mean time.

See trailer for both the four fighters, World Tour and the avatar in action below.

