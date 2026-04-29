Stranger Things: Tales from '85 will return for a second season as soon as this autumn

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As Stranger Things has now wrapped up, the arrival of Stranger Things: Tales from '85 seemed a little surprising, as it didn't look to take the narrative forward but rather add extra colour to a former era of the universe. It seemed like it could be a one-and-done adventure, or perhaps the baseline for more expansions into narrative events in Stranger Things' past, but clearly there are other ideas in mind.

Netflix has revealed that Tales from '85 will be returning for a second season and that it will be debuting on the streaming platform as soon as this autumn. We aren't told anything in regards to plot or the direction the show will take, but it is on its way, meaning more animated Stranger Things adventures are on the horizon.

If you have yet to watch Stranger Things: Tales from '85, you can read our review of the first season here.