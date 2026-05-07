Stranger Than Heaven returns with new gameplay footage and a release window

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Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is one of the best development teams currently working for Sega. Its Like a Dragon/Yakuza franchise continues to generate huge profits and is released frequently enough to keep fans engaged almost every year. But RGG has something new in store for this year.

Stranger Than Heaven, their Project Century, has been in quiet development for years, but its release date is gradually drawing nearer. There is still no firm date, but during last night's special Xbox broadcast, RGG confirmed that Stranger Than Heaven will be released for PC, Xbox, and PS5 this 'winter', meaning we'll be playing the game between Christmas and March.

We also learnt a little more about the story of the game's protagonist, Makoto Daito, which begins in 1915 in San Francisco and spans over 50 years of Japanese history, following a life full of thrills and difficult decisions across five sprawling cities, before ending in the mid-60s in the Kamurocho district of Tokyo (the fictional version of Kabukicho in Yakuza/Like a Dragon, thus connecting both IPs).

As for the gameplay, emphasis has been placed on the brutality of street fights, with a real-time action style featuring move combos, where anything goes to secure victory. And if fists aren't enough, there will be a wide variety of bladed weapons with which to carve a name for oneself in blood on the streets of Japan. It has also been confirmed that the late actor Bunta Sugawara will make an appearance in the game, recreated in CGI with his family's consent, whilst respecting his image and legacy. In the original version, he will be voiced by Sugawara's actor friend.

Stranger Than Heaven is now available to add to your wishlist on the Microsoft Store, PS Store, and Steam. Will you be pre-ordering it?

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Official Stranger Than Heaven image gallery