Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio presents new glimpse of Stranger Than Heaven and promises dedicated broadcast in May

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We knew ahead of time that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio would be making an appearance in the Xbox Partner Preview, as it was officially stated that the upcoming action-RPG Stranger Than Heaven would be present and featuring a new trailer.

As this portion of the show has now come to a close, we can happily share this new trailer below, with this being a video that confirms that the game will have a multi-city and a multi-time period setup that spans 1915, 1929, 1943, 1951, and 1965.

Looking at what the game is about, the finer information isn't exactly explained much, but RGG Studio representative and executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama did add a little extra detail in a dedicated Xbox Wire blog post.

"We can't say much more [about that] than what was shown today. But as you can imagine, 5 cities and 5 eras is a massive undertaking. We're putting a tremendous amount of care into bringing to life these times and places we feel are rarely explored in games. It's truly a unique experience you can't get anywhere else."

As per when we'll get to see more from Stranger Than Heaven, it was confirmed that RGG Studio will be appearing in a dedicated broadcast for the game on May 7. This will be an Xbox-hosted event called Xbox Presents: A Special Look at Stranger Than Heaven and as for the premiere time, we're told it's planned for 00:00 BST/1:00 CET on May 7, an ideal time for European fans!

Check out the new trailer below. The launch date for the game was not mentioned, only that it will be "soon".