Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard are back in Our Flag Means Death's second season trailer

While Black Sails remains my personal favourite pirate TV series, the comedy show Our Flag Means Death, which features Rhys Darby as the Gentleman Pirate, Stede Bonnet, and Taika Waititi as the infamous Blackbeard, is definitely up there.

The show is a spoof-like series that pokes fun at swashbucklers, and following its generally well-received first season, a second outing has already been filmed and is ready to set sail as soon as this October.

Coming to Max on October 5, 2023, the second season promises further silly outings, and while there is no mention when the show will debut in regions without HBO (such as the UK, where the series arrived on BBC and BBC iPlayer), we do have a trailer teasing what will be in store. Catch that below and let us know whether you'll be watching the comedy series in the comments.