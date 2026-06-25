Steam Machine was supposed to be a lot cheaper

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Valve has announced the price of their Steam Machine. The 2TB version is $1,349 and a 2TB bundle with the Steam Controller is $1,428. The device is officially launching on June 30th, 2026. Valve's engineers have now hinted, that the Steam Machine was originally targeting around $750, but the global RAM shortage drove the final price up to $1,049 at launch, as reported by Tweak Town.

Engineer Yazan Aldehayyat said that the final price is "significantly more" than the company had originally planned. The price hike Steam Machine experienced was "probably similar" to what the Steam Deck went through.

The culprit for this price hike is the ongoing global DRAM shortage.

Still after all of this, interest in the Steam Machine remains strong. Valve want to bring more people into PC gaming via SteamOS, but $1,049 is a bit much for many. We just have to wait and see, what happens.