Steam Deck to start shipping across Japan and various other Asian regions this month

The platform will be distributed via Komodo.

Ever since the Steam Deck was announced, Valve has faced stock issues that have caused the platform to become quite the commodity. And this has been an issue for the regions that the system actually launched in, as certain places around the world still lack actual distribution networks.

This for a while has included Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, but now Valve is finally ready to ship Steam Deck in all of these countries, via its distribution partner, Komodo.

As stated on Twitter, Steam Deck will be shipping in these regions from December 17, and anyone living in these countries who have already reserved a unit will start getting confirmation emails to finalise their orders starting today, December 1.

This distribution will also include the official Docking Station, which only debuted as a product elsewhere around the world, earlier this year.

