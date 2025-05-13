StarLadder to host Counter-Strike 2 Major in Budapest later this year

HQ

Counter-Strike 2 esports is perhaps the most popular and busy as it has ever been. The shooter is drawing in mega numbers both as a game and also as a spectator event, which is why it's not a massive surprise that everyone is looking to get in on the action and to host big events.

On top of the ESL, BLAST, Esports World Cup, and PGL, now StarLadder has announced plans to fill the already stacked 2025 calendar with another Major. This one will be held in Budapest, Hungary later this year, with a three-stage format happening between November 24 and December 7, all before a playoffs bracket between December 11 and 14.

The action will be hosted at the MTK Sportpark for the stages and the MVM Dome for the playoffs, and we're told that a prize pool of $1.25 million will be on offer. The number of competing teams, and likewise the teams in attendance, has yet to be revealed, but tickets for attending fans have already been made available, meaning we can probably expect to hear more on the former point sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for yet another CS2 Major?