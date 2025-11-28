StarLadder Budapest Major: NRG among eliminated as Stage 2 schedule is set

HQ

The first round of the StarLadder Budapest Major has come to a close. Eight teams have already been knocked out of the competition, while eight secured their spots in the second round of action that commences tomorrow.

Following Parivision beating Legacy, Imperial Esports overcoming NRG, and FaZe Clan snuffing out Fluxo, the three victorious teams remain alive in the tournament while the three losers are hopping on a plane and heading home.

This means that we now know the confirmed 16-team line-up for the second stage of action, which is formatted in the exact same way as Stage 1. Essentially, eight teams will advance to the third and final stage while another eight will be eliminated. If a team gets three wins in this stage, they will advance, with three losses resulting in knockout. This being said, here is the schedule for the first batch of matches for Stage 2.



Aurora Gaming vs. M80



Natus Vincere vs. FlyQuest



Team Liquid vs. B8



3DMax vs. Fnatic



Astralis vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas



Tyloo vs. Parivision



MiBR vs. Imperial Esports



Passion UA vs. FaZe Clan



The second round of matches in this stage won't be seeded until these matches are completed. Who do you think will survive Stage 2?