Starladder Budapest Major: Five teams confirmed for Stage 2 and five teams have been eliminated

HQ

The first stage of the Starladder Budapest Major comes to a close today, as the final three matches are set to occur in the coming hours. These are crucial games for the teams that are involved, as the three organisations who win will advance to the second stage of the event, while the three losers are sent home.

The tournament is structured in such a way for Stage 1 where out of the 16 teams involved in this phase, only eight advance while eight are eliminated. Due to current records and performances from the games that have already happened, five teams are through to the next round (by achieving three victories during this stage) while five have been knocked out, and as for who these are, see below.

The five qualified teams for Stage 2 are:



M80



FlyQuest



B8



Fnatic



Ninjas in Pyjamas



The five eliminated teams from the Budapest Major are:



RED Canids



The Huns Esports



GamerLegion



Lynn Vision Gaming



Rare Atom



The six teams still in limbo and competing today are seeded as follows:



NRG vs. Imperial Esports



Fluxo vs. FaZe Clan



Paivision vs. Legacy



Who do you think will advance to Stage 2 out of these remaining teams?